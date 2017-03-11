Join 94.7 Fresh FM at the 17th Annual City Of Gaithersburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade – March 11th starting at 10 a.m. at the Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg.



Catch all of the action as the parade marches through the Washingtonian Center including Celtic dancers, bagpipe bands, clowns, with your favorite 94.7 Fresh FM personalities emceeing the proceeding and marching in the parade with the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team.



After the parade, meet us in the Lakefront Plaza for live entertainment until 1 p.m. Sponsored in part by the City of Gaithersburg, Harp & Shamrock Society of Gaithersburg, Peterson Company and 94.7 Fresh FM.