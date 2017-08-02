Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Kings Dominion Soak City Stops w/ Fresh FM in the Streets

Wednesday

Aug 2, 2017 – 12:00 PM

4100 Monument Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030 Map

More Info

Catch the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at the fountain at Fairfax Corner Shopping Center – August 2nd starting at 12 p.m.

Summer is heating up and 94.7 Fresh FM wants to help you cool off. Catch us during our Kings Dominion Soak City Stops throughout the DMV for your chance to win Kings Dominion tickets and more!

