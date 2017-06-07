94.7 Fresh FM | Fresh FM Street Team at Fairfax Corner
Wednesday
Jun 7, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Fairfax Corner
4100 Monument Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030 Map
More Info
Catch the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at Fairfax Corner Shopping Center on June 7th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Train featuring OAR in concert on June 10th at Jiffy Lube Live!
