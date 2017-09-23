Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Jen Richer at Capital Home Show

Saturday

Sep 23, 2017 – 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4320 Chantilly Shopping Center
Chantilly, VA 20151 Map

More Info

Join Jen Richer and 94.7 Fresh FM at the Dulles Expo Center on Saturday, September 23rd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the Capital Home Show.

Gain a fresh perspective at the Capital Home Show. With hundreds of experts all under one roof, this is the place to find great deals, new ideas and practical advice! See Kevin O'Connor of the PBS series This Old House and shop the Lucketts Vintage Pop-Up Market.
Capital Home Show

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

The Black Keys

Demand it!

Taylor Swift

Demand it!

Muse

Demand it!

Skrillex

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand
Talent

Listen Live