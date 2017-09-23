Join Jen Richer and 94.7 Fresh FM at the Dulles Expo Center on Saturday, September 23rd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the Capital Home Show.



Gain a fresh perspective at the Capital Home Show. With hundreds of experts all under one roof, this is the place to find great deals, new ideas and practical advice! See Kevin O'Connor of the PBS series This Old House and shop the Lucketts Vintage Pop-Up Market.