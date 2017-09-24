Gain a fresh perspective at the Capital Home Show, September 22nd through 24th at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly.



With hundreds of experts all under one roof, this is the place to find great deals, new ideas and practical advice! See Kevin O'Connor of the PBS series This Old House and shop the Lucketts Vintage Pop-Up Market.



Plus, the Capital home Show is honoring local heroes. All active and retired military members receive free admission with a valid ID, presented by USAA.



For more information, visit capitalhomeshow.com.