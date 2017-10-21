Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Great Pumpkin Fest Van Hit w/ Fresh FM Street Team

Saturday

Oct 21, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Centreville, VA Map

More Info

Catch the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team in Centreville for our Great Pumpkin Fest Van Hit on October 21st starting at 12 p.m. Grab your tickets to enjoy the ultimate fall festival at Kings Dominion, featuring Halloween activities, pumpkin decorating, and more.

Families and kids can participate in a collection of scare-free Halloween activities for kids presented by the PEANUTS characters like pumpkin decorating, a Petting Zoo with some of your children’s favorite farm animals and so much more. Best of all, it's all included with your admission to Kings Dominion this fall!

