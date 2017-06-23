94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy McFly at Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Friday
Jun 23, 2017 – 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
4731 Elm Street
Bethesda, MD 20814 Map
More Info
Join Tommy McFly and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Bethesda on June 23rd from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Help us kick off their customer appreciation week with some great food, smoothies, fun, games, and more! Let Tropical Smoothie Cafe say thanks to you by offering any 24 oz. smoothie for $.99 when you purchase any entree.
Help us kick off their customer appreciation week with some great food, smoothies, fun, games, and more! Let Tropical Smoothie Cafe say thanks to you by offering any 24 oz. smoothie for $.99 when you purchase any entree.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business