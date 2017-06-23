Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy McFly at Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Friday

Jun 23, 2017 – 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

4731 Elm Street
Bethesda, MD 20814 Map

Join Tommy McFly and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Bethesda on June 23rd from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Help us kick off their customer appreciation week with some great food, smoothies, fun, games, and more! Let Tropical Smoothie Cafe say thanks to you by offering any 24 oz. smoothie for $.99 when you purchase any entree.
