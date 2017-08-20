94.7 Fresh FM | Jen Richer at Giant Food
Sunday
Aug 20, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Giant Food Bethesda
5400 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816 Map
More Info
Join Jen Richer and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at the Giant Food in Bethesda on Sunday, August 20th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
While you're there, catch the Hooper's Crab House Crab Wagon (from 11 a.m. to 5 p,m. while supplies last) for live or steamed crabs! Giant offers free steaming, so grab your ticket, go shopping, pay inside at the register, and pick up your live steamed crabs on the way out! Plus, win amazing prizes from the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team.
Make your crab reservations at the link below!
