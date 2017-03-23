Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Darik Kristofer at First National Bank

Thursday

Mar 23, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

3 Bethesda Metro Center
Bethesda, MD 20814 Map

More Info

Join Darik Kristofer, 94.7 Fresh FM, and First National Bank on March 23rd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bethesda Metro Center.

Celebrate the grand opening of their new location with chances to win amazing prizing and more!

