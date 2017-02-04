94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy McFly at Crystal Couture
More Info
Join Tommy McFly and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team for Crystal Couture on February 4th starting at 6 p.m.
The DC area's hottest fashion show and high-end bargain pop-up sale returns to Crystal City February 2nd through 4th! Crystal Couture Show and Sale brings the most stylish boutiques, designers and retailers under one roof for this extraordinary three day event. Enjoy shopping, free fashion and make-up makeovers, sips from the bar and so much more!
The DC area's hottest fashion show and high-end bargain pop-up sale returns to Crystal City February 2nd through 4th! Crystal Couture Show and Sale brings the most stylish boutiques, designers and retailers under one roof for this extraordinary three day event. Enjoy shopping, free fashion and make-up makeovers, sips from the bar and so much more!
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business