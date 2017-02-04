Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy McFly at Crystal Couture

Saturday

Feb 4, 2017 – 6:00 PM

2200 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202 Map

Join Tommy McFly and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team for Crystal Couture on February 4th starting at 6 p.m.

The DC area's hottest fashion show and high-end bargain pop-up sale returns to Crystal City February 2nd through 4th! Crystal Couture Show and Sale brings the most stylish boutiques, designers and retailers under one roof for this extraordinary three day event. Enjoy shopping, free fashion and make-up makeovers, sips from the bar and so much more!
