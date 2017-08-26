Events

94.7 Fresh FM | The Sports Junkies Summer Dress Party

Saturday

Aug 26, 2017 – 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

2854 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22201 Map

More Info

94.7 Fresh FM and 106.7 The Fan cordially invite you to our Summer Dress Party – Saturday August 26th starting at 4 p.m. at Whitlow’s on Wilson!

Grab your summer dress and your girlfriends for a night of cold drinks and amazing food – hosted by The Sports Junkies and Kelly Collis!

Located in Clarendon, Whitlow’s offers something for everyone from; half price burgers, rooftop tiki bar, Saturday and Sunday brunch, pool tables, private events/catering and more Visit Whitlows.com for more information. “Whitlow’s, good times with good friends.”

Sponsored by Corona - Find your beach. Relax responsibly. Corona Extra Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, Illinois.
Whitlow's on Wilson

