Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Darik Kristofer at T-Mobile

Saturday

Aug 12, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

2863 CLARENDON BLVD
Arlington, VA 22201 Map

More Info

Join Darik Kristofer and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at the T-Mobile on Clarendon Blvd in Arlington on Saturday, August 12th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Only T-Mobile gives you unlimited access to the Nationals. Meet Nationals pitcher Tanner Roark in person Saturday, August 12th at the T-Mobile Store at Clarendon Blvd in Arlington, from 11am to noon.

T-Mobile, proud partner of your Washington Nationals.

