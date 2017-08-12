Join Darik Kristofer and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at the T-Mobile on Clarendon Blvd in Arlington on Saturday, August 12th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Only T-Mobile gives you unlimited access to the Nationals. Meet Nationals pitcher Tanner Roark in person Saturday, August 12th at the T-Mobile Store at Clarendon Blvd in Arlington, from 11am to noon.



T-Mobile, proud partner of your Washington Nationals.