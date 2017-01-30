94.7 Fresh FM | The Bachelor Viewing Party
More Info
Join Jen Richer and 94.7 Fresh FM for an enchanted evening at the Bracket Room in Arlington.
The party includes food and drinks, roses, games, movie prizes and a few surprises from Disney’s upcoming live-action film “Beauty and the Beast.”
Bracket Room is an upscale sports lounge and eatery that is located in Arlington’s Clarendon neighborhood.The bars interior has a high-end vibe fusing their stylish environment with innovative small plates and cutting-edge technology.
The party includes food and drinks, roses, games, movie prizes and a few surprises from Disney’s upcoming live-action film “Beauty and the Beast.”
Bracket Room is an upscale sports lounge and eatery that is located in Arlington’s Clarendon neighborhood.The bars interior has a high-end vibe fusing their stylish environment with innovative small plates and cutting-edge technology.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business