Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Jen Richer at Vine on the Waterfront

Saturday

Jun 24, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

100 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314 Map

More Info

Join Jen Richer and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team for the 6th Annual Vine on the Waterfront Food & Wine Festival on Saturday, June 24th starting at 12 p.m. at Oronoco Bay Park in Old Town Alexandria.

The 6th Annual Vine on the Waterfront Food & Wine Festival is a community-based event featuring tastes of local foods and wine, as well as artisans, a children's corner, and live entertainment by the Alan Scott Ban and Andy Hawk & The Train Wreck Endings.

Sample food and wine from a variety of local restaurants and wineries, and watch as local restaurants will compete for best appetizer, best main course, and best dessert, as our very own Jen Richer will be one of the many judges!
Vine on the Waterfront

