94.7 Fresh FM | Halloween on Lee Street

Tuesday

Oct 31, 2017 – 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Lee Street
Alexandria, VA Map

Join The Tommy Show and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team for Halloween on Lee Street – October 31st in Old Town Alexandria. Grab your goody bag filled with delicious treats from the National Confectioners Association before you head off on your Halloween night adventure.

The National Confectioners Association – always a treat.
